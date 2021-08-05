KCR congratulates olympic medalists

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday expressed his happiness over the Indian team getting bronze medals in hockey and boxing in Tokyo Olympics. He said, "It is a happy occasion that Indian hockey team won a medal in international tournament after a gap of 41 years."

KCR hoped that the national game of hockey gains its earlier glory in international arena. He congratulated the team and its captain Manpreet for working hard to get the medal.

The CM congratulated Lovlina Borgohain, Assam boxer, who entered for the first time in the boxing category Olympics and won a bronze medal for the country. The CM expressed happiness over Lovlina creating history as the third sports person, who won a medal for the country in Olympics. He hoped that Indian sportsmen/women would play well with similar spirit and hoist the victory flag by winning some more medals for the country.

