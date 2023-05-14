Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
KCR dubs Congress ‘main rival’
Hyderabad: While the BRS is happy over the defeat of BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls, it is disappointed over the poor performance of the Janata...
Hyderabad: While the BRS is happy over the defeat of BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls, it is disappointed over the poor performance of the Janata Dal(S) led by HD Kumaraswamy. The JD(S) had lost 18 seats compared to last elections.
Reviewing the Karnataka poll scenario with some available senior leaders, KCR made it clear the in Telangana Congress continues to be their main rival and cautioned them to be vigilant about their moves. Their exuberance following the victory in Karnataka may make them to go aggressive in the State. The BRS needs to effectively counter their campaign, he told the party leaders.
He said the Karnataka results have given a clear indication that there is anti BJP wave and party workers should utilise it to their best advantage. At the same time, they should put check to any possible surge by Congress in Telangana.
Sources said that KCR had expected that his political ally JD(S) would emerge as a king maker and play a key role in the formation of the new government in Karnataka.
KCR told the party leaders that there was every possibility of increase in the number of political tourismby Congress leaders from Delhi including Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
The party should be poll ready from now onwards and thwart all the attempts of Congress to gain any advantage from its victory in the neighbouring state.
Party sources said that KCR would hold a meeting with JD(S) leaders soon and discuss the possibility ofBRS to contest in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in May 2024 with the support of Janata Dal party.