KCR explains his vision for empowering Dalits to Shah

New Delhi: How does Telangana propose to fund the Dalit Bandhu scheme? Where are the resources available? This was said to have come up for discussion during the meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

This assumes importance since the TRS has made this as its major issue for the Huzurabad bypolls. The scheme it may be mentioned was announced at Huzurabad and even money has been released and some of the beneficiaries have started buying tractors, mini trucks and cabs.

KCR is said to have explained his vision about empowerment of Dalits to the Union Minister. KCR informed the Minister the arrangements were being made to generate more revenue through various economic activities in the coming years.

The CM briefed Amit Shah that the new scheme would bring a paradigm shift in the lives of Dalits once the benefit reaches every family.

It is expected 14 lakh to 15 lakh families would benefit through the scheme which provides Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to take up a business activity on their own choice.

The Telangana Chief Minister also brought to the notice of the Union Minister the shortage of IPS officials after the reorganisation of the districts.

"On account of the new administrative set up of police units, there is an imminent need to create new territorial posts in tune with the notifications of the Union Government to fulfil statutory responsibilities as per the Police Act 1961," KCR said.

Sources said that KCR and Amit Shah discussed the political developments taking place in the country and also shared their views on the ensuing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.