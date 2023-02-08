KCR govt working for uplift of BCs: Harish

Hyderabad: The State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that the Atma Gourava Bhavans of Yadava and Kuruma communities being constructed at Kokapet, will be inaugurated on March 10.

Along with Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud and Gangula Kamalakar, the Finance Minister laid foundation stone for construction of Atma Gourava Bhavans of Arekatika, Gandla, Ragrez, and Bhatraj communities at Kokapet.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that the State government has allotted 87.3 acres land to 41 BC communities and took up construction of Atma Gourava Bhavans with an expenditure of Rs 95.2 crores. The foundation stones have been already laid for construction of 29 BC Atma Gourava Bhavans. In Kokapet alone, 37.2 acres were allocated for the BC Bhavans complex being developed for 13 BC communities. Other Bhavans are coming up in Uppal Bhagayat and other locations, he said.

He added that the construction of Yadava and Kuruma Bhavans was in the final stages and will be ready by this month end. He directed the officials to complete the construction of all the BC Bhavans at Kokapet complex as per schedule with proper coordination between different departments.

Since the formation of the State, Harish Rao stated that the K Chandrashekar Rao government had allocated Rs 48,000 crore to BC Welfare department. In contrast, the Telugu Desam and the Congress governments had neglected the BC communities. "In the nine years of his rule, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu allocated just Rs 2,037 crore. Later, the Congress government had not allocated more than Rs 1,000 crore per year to the BCs," he said.