KCR grants boon on Free water scheme ; GHMC comes in the way

Khairatabad: The Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that as on June 14, 2021, of a total of 973,977 water connections in the City, 406,508 (41 per cent) have linked their Aadhaar numbers and getting the benefit of 20,000 free water supply scheme, as announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Many consumers are not able to get the benefit, as the board is insisting on house property mutation and the GHMC is taking months to complete the mutation work. Many say the GHMC has become a stumbling block in getting the benefit.

The mutation process itself involves a lengthy procedure, as it requires encumbrance certificate, market value certificate, notarisation, registration documents, demand draft in favour of GHMC.

People complained that even two months after submitting the required papers, the GHMC officials are not processing it and delaying the mutation.

Those who are making rounds of the GHMC office are told that the deputy commissioner, who has to sign the papers, is busy with Corona vaccination work. Disappointed applicants wonder whether the official was attending vaccination-related issues for months without taking care of other work.

An applicant said "it is high time Municipal Administration Minister KTR takes up the issue and directs officials on clearing pending mutation files, so that people could avail the benefit of the scheme.