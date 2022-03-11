KCR indisposed

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to reschedule all his official and political programmes following the advice given by doctors. KCR has been complaining of pain in the left hand and leg for the past two days and underwent a through medical check-up on Friday. Doctors diagnosed that he was suffering from spondylitis which, they said, was common for his age.

KCR, according to the CMO, has been travelling a lot and also spending a lot of time reading newspapers, books and uses I-pad and this could have led to the problem.

Following an alert, a group of doctors from Yashoda Hospital, led by Chief Minister's personal physician Dr MV Rao, rushed him to Yashoda Hospital, where he underwent MRI of brain and neck, CT scan, ECG, 2D Echo and angiogram. After the tests, doctors said that CM's health was in good condition and there were no blocks in the heart and advised him a week's rest.

As a result, KCR is unlikely to attend the Assembly even on the day of passing of the Appropriation Bill. It is also being said that there was a possibility of postponing the grand ceremony to inaugurate the renovated Yadadri temple on March 28. The summer heat is shooting up and participating in such a programme at this point of time may not be appropriate, it is felt. However, it depends on the further advice the doctors would give after another round of medical check-up next week.

In fact, KCR was scheduled to visit Yadadri on Friday to see the progress of the leftover works in the temple premises.