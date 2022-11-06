KCR mulls roadmap to put BRS on fast-track

Hyderabad: The TRS is in a jubilant mood on Sunday as it had succeeded in winning the Munugodu bypoll. The party leadership feels that this will help the party move forward aggressively in promoting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Slogans like 'Jai Telangana', 'Jai Bharat' and 'Desh ka Neta KCR,' will be reverberating at every meeting from now.

The TRS feels that the Munugodu result has come as a slap on the face of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the arrogance they have shown during the polls. The TRS, they feel, had won in the fight between development and self-respect. They also feel that they would have got thumping majority if the BJP had not pumped in huge money.

KCR opines that it is time now to take some quick decisions and take forward the BRS. As part of this move, he proposes to invite some social and political organisations from some states. He would also focus attention on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. He is likely to visit the areas where there is concentration of Telugu speaking people.

The BRS turned TRS, leaders say, has two options before it. One is to contest the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh or to support AAP in Gujarat. Since both AAP and TRS are under the scanner of the Central government and as both feel that the BJP is trying to topple their governments, the possibility of supporting the AAP in Gujarat is not ruled out.

KCR has stated at a press conference that soon after the farmhouse incident of poaching of MLAs was "foiled," he spoke to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and warned him that efforts were on to buy his MLAs. Hence KCR is now examining on whether to address the rallies organised by the AAP or try its luck in Gujarat polls. As of now, the pink party is of the opinion that it would be better to support the AAP.

The CM is also contemplating to hold a series of talks with farmers' associations, retired bureaucrats and some employees' associations of the PSUs to create a pressure group against the Centre and its alleged anti-people policies.