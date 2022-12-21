KCR out to rev up BRS activity soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to increase the pace of BRS activities before ringing in the new year. He plans to set up Kisan Cells in Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab within the next 10 days. He is also contemplating to go to Delhi soon to meet leaders of other national parties.

Setting up a Kisan Cell will be the maiden activity of the BRS since it has chosen the slogan 'Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar' echoing the central policy of the newly-christened party. The BRS is also getting some songs ready highlight the ideology of the party. It also proposes to organise cultural programmes explaining which would be focussed on local issues in each state. The BRS will work as a "national party with local agenda," party leaders claim.

Party sources also claim that about 80 leaders from Andhra Pradesh were in talks with the BRS. It remains to be seen if KCR would personally go to AP to inaugurate the Kisan Cell or not.

If he decides to inaugurate the Kisan Cell in AP then he may have to spell out his stand on many issues like whether the BRS was in favour of single capital at Amaravati or three capitals, Polavaram project on which Telangana has several objections, etc.



KCR wants the party ideology and agenda should reflect the aspirations of the people and they should be based on the geographical, social and cultural conditions of each state. He also proposes to hold the first national media conference in New Delhi. Prior to that, during his Delhi visit, he is likely to meet top journalists from national and international media organisations.

The BRS wants to focus more on the national media to take its policies to the people in North India.