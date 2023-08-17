KCR remembers popular Telangana Freedom Fighter

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that popular freedom fighter Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud stood as a symbol of self-respect and bravery of Telangana. Papanna Goud's endeavour for political and social equality of all sections of the people gone down in history, the CM said.

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sarvai Papanna on August 18, KCR remembered the historical role played by the freedom fighter. It is remarkable that Papanna Goud fought for equal political opportunities for all communities irrespective of caste and religion in a democratic spirit.

The CM said the State Government is officially organising birth and death anniversaries to commemorate Papanna Goud, who acclaimed world popularity, every year.

KCR said the government is fulfilling the aspirations of Papanna Goud by creating political opportunities to all sections in the government and grooming thousands of leaders from Dalit and BC communities.