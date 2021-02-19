KCR sees off chader to Ajmer Dargah

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday offered special prayers for the well being of the State while seeing off the chader (Gilaf) that was to be presented at the Ajmer Dargah Urs celebrations.

The chader specially designed to be presented at the dargah was displayed by the Muslim community elders to the CM. The religious leaders offered special prayers on this occasion. They prayed for the prosperity of Telangana in all spheres.

The chief minister conveyed best wishes to the Muslim fraternity.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, MLCs Mohd Fareeduddin, Farooq Hussain, MLA Mohd Shakeel, TRS Minority Cell Chairman Khaja Mujeebuddin, Mufti Sayyed Yousuf, Corporator Baba Fasiuddin and others were present on the occasion.