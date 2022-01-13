KCR shoots strong missive to Modi against fertiliser price hike

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shot off a strong letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the enhancement of fertiliser prices. He registered a strong protest against the spiralling prices and demanded the government to ensure that the cost of fertilisers are maintained at present level.

The TRS supremo warned of State and nation-wide agitations against the price hike of fertilisers if the Centre did not take back its decision.

In February 2016 the Centre had announced that it will double the farmers income in six years by 2022, KCR said in the letter. "Despite passage of over five years, no specific or structured programme has been initiated towards this. Contrary to the policy of doubling of farmers income, all input costs are doubled in last five years; the income of farming community declined, which caused distress to farmers."

"It is sad to note that the prices of two most consumed fertilisers 28.28.0 and MoP (Muriate of Potash) have increased by more than 50 per cent and 100 per cent respectively in the last 90 days itself", the CM said, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to the increasing prices of fertilisers in the last six years, while encouraging the States to take up campaigns to reduce Urea and DAP consumption.

KCR said that due to faulty policies in both the cases of petrol/diesel pricing and fertilisers pricing farmers are bearing the brunt. "These steps are causing great deal of anxiety to farmers that the seven decade old fertiliser subsidy regime under the purview of Government of India is being modified against the interest of farming community." Telangana State Legislature has passed unanimous resolution to integrate MGNREGA with agriculture activity so that the cost of labour is partially borne by the governments, along with farmers. So far, the Centre chose not to respond, he added.

The CM also raised the issue MSP for farm produce. "The Centre has no reliable mechanism of ensuring price guarantee to farmers for their crops. Farmers are denied MSP prices and compelled to sell at lower prices, thereby making agriculture non-remunerative". He said "these policies, coupled with threat of proposed reforms in the agriculture electricity distribution sector by fixing power consumption meters, are causing great deal of anxiety to the hard working farmers of our country."