KCR skips budget

Hyderabad: Why did the leader of opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao skip the presentation of the vote-on-account budget session on Saturday though the pink party had said that he would attend the Assembly sit through the presentation of the budget?



Sources said that KCR took a ‘U’ turn when he came to know that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would lead a delegation of MLAs, MLCs and ministers to Medigadda barrage on Tuesday. The BRS leaders said that Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had contemplated meeting KCR in the Assembly and invited him to join the visit to Medigadda. It may be mentioned here that KCR as CM was also holding the irrigation portfolio from 2019 onwards.

However, he would be attending the public meeting at Nalgonda on Tuesday where he is expected to take on the Government on the controversy regarding irrigation projects.