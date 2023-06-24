KCR to launch Podu Land pattas Distribution from Asifabad on June 30

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the Podu Land pattas distribution programme for Tribals on June 30 in the state. KCR will formally launch the pattas distribution programme from Asifabad district headquarters on the same day ( June 30). Ministers.and MLAs will also distribute pattas to the beneficiaries in their respective Assembly Constituencies and districts same day across the state.

Earlier, the State Government had announced the pattas distribution programme from June 24. Due to unavoidable reasons, the programme has been postponed to June 30.

In the wake of the visit of Election Commission to Telangana, conduct of the training classes for Collectors for two days ( Friday and Saturday) by the Commission and the Bakrid festival on June 29, state government postponed the pattas distribution programme to June 30.

During the visit, KCR will inaugurate the newly constructed Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District Integrated Collectorate Office Complex and District SP Office on June 30.