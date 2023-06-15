KCR to open BRS office in Nagpur today

Hyderabad: BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is now entering the RSS bastion Nagpur with the launching of party office in the Orange City on Thursday.

The BRS chief will be leave for Nagpur on Thursday morning and return to Hyderabad on the same night. He will inaugurate the party office and also address a press conference. The party office in Nagpur is the fourth one of the party outside Telangana.

Party sources said the BRS chief wants to set up offices in every state just as he set up party offices in all districts in Telangana. The office building in Nagpur is said to be fully owned by the party. The party already has an office in Nanded and this is the second one in Maharashtra. The BRS chief has plans to set up offices in Pune and Mumbai in the coming months.

Setting up the party office in Nagpur has significance as the city is known for having RSS headquarters, whose ideology. KCR is taking on the BJP at the national level and expanding the footprint of the BRS in the BJP-ruled states.

The BRS chief’s next target after Maharashtra is Madhya Pradesh as scores of leaders from the BJP-ruled state have joined the BRS. The party received a boost with the joining of Anand Roy at Pragathi Bhavan recently. Anand Roy is an RTI activist who had brought into light the Vyapam scam in the state.

BRS leaders are busy making the arrangements for the inauguration of the office and a review meeting with the leaders from Maharashtra, where he would discuss the party’s membership drive and also campaign schedule.

Presently, there is a political vacuum in Maharashtra which the BRS intends to fill, said a party leader.