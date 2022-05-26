KCR will pay heavy price for adamant attitude: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will pay a heavy political price with his adamant attitude.

The former BJP State president visited Begumpet, along with party senior leaders and office- bearers to inspect the arrangements for the grand reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the city on Thursday.

Addressing the media, he said Modi is visiting the city to take part in the convocation at ISB. He will not be addressing party cadre at Begumpet. Instead, he will appear for a brief while on stage inside the airport. The party would facilitate him.

Laxman said people of Telangana are keenly observing the adamant conduct of the CM. "KCR does not bother to observe even the routine protocols of receiving the PM. While Modi coming to the State is filling enthusiasm among the party cadre and leaders, the TRS and its leaders are developing cold feet. When the PM is visiting the State, the CM is leaving for Bengaluru citing a prior appointment with former PM Deve Gowda. The TRS chief is not in a position to show his face to Modi, and thus, trying to escape from facing him," he quipped.

He said "the TRS and the CM have left people in a lurch and failed to deliver on electoral promises. They are worried about the falling graph of the pink brigade and growing popularity

of the saffron party in the State. People are angry with KCR for extending financial assistance to farmers of Punjab, while depriving the same to farmers and other poor and backward sections in the State."

People feel that the CM is spending Telangana money on others neglecting those of Telangana. Neglect of people and adamant conduct of the is going to cost dearly to TRS and TRS chief politically, he asserted.