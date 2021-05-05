Top
KCR wins battle against COVID tests negative

Highlights

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus (covid19).

The doctors performed RTPCR test on the chief minister and the result was negative.

With this the chief minister has defeated corona. The chief minister was under isolation at his farmhouse at Eravelli after getting tested positive for Corona since April 19.

During the last week on Wednesday, the doctors took up rapid test and also RTPCR tests. While the rapid test showed a negative report, the RTPCR test result lacked clarity.

It may be mentioned here that the chief minister and his son, the TRS working president KT Rama Rao, his nephew J Santosh have tested positive for corona. KTR was admitted in a private hospital for better treatment.

