Keep stress at bay to beat Covid

Hyderabad: April 30 for Ananya was like any other day until; she couldn't smell her garam masala while garnishing dal. However she consoled her herself until she was down with fever the same night. It took her by surprise, as she did not suffer with fever from years now. She took Paracetamol, thinking to wake up rejuvenated. The temperature was normal, but the fever shot up again after a while. She decided to continue her household chores but on her parents' advice, she went for a test. "I couldn't believe I was tested positive. Suddenly I lost taste and couldn't smell anything. I had mild symptoms. Every time I feel I'm getting better, I relapsed," says Ananya.



She said symptoms like fatigue, anxiety and muscle pain can wreak havoc in the body. Keeping her condition in mind, her parents came to Hyderabad to take care of her. "I still have days when I can't do as much work as I used to," adds Ananya.

The 25-year-old said that her mother was her saviour like always. "She never left me alone and kept me stress free. She entertained me by singing songs and made healthy cum tasty food. I really missed eating my mom made food, what we call 'Ghar ka khana.' and it makes difference in your recovery phase. If we look on the bright side, I got to spend time with my parents and received immense love from them. When I panicked about my health, my mother filled the room with positivity and was my strong support. She is my ray of hope," said Ananya with a smile.

Providing some key tips, Ananya explained, "Avoid heavy food. You don't want to stress your system with rich and oily meals. Our bodies need vitamins and minerals to recover, and plenty of water. People often underestimate the role digestions and nutrition play in combating diseases and their after-effects." When she tested negative of Covid, she took her time to slow down and did not rush back into her city schedule life again.