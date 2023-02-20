Kethaki Swamy temple fast gaining popularity

Hyderabad: Sri Kethaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple, which is one of the oldest Shiva temples in which the Shivalinga is said to have been consecrated by Lord Brahma is fast turning into a popular temple as the temple authorities had taken up renovation of the temple.

Located at Jharasangam village in Medak district, just six kilometres from Zaheerabad, the temple premises have been witnessing a sea change in the recent years.

Temple EO Shashidhar told Hans India that the temple now has a 'Bangaru Makara Toranam' made of one kg gold and 'Vendi Vakiti'. He said that elaborate arrangements were made for the devotees who visit the temple particularly during

the Brahmotsavams. Facilities like pure drinking water, temporary tents, bathrooms, mobile toilets and adequate security arrangements are made for the lakhs of devotees who visit during the special days. The legend has the king of Suryavamsha Raja Kupendra during 'Krutha yuga' suffered from a skin disease which did not have a remedy back then. One day while he had gone into the forest for hunting he reached Kethaki Vanam where he found a stream and washed his body. He was surprised to see his body got cleansed. Same night Lord Shiva appeared in his dreams and asked him to construct a temple.

Raja Kupendra constructed a temple and dedicated it to Lord Shiva. There is a Pushkarini (holy pond), which came to be known as 'Astha Theertha Amrutha Gundam' and is also called 'Dakshina Kashi Gundam'.

The temple attracts devotees not only from Telangana but also from Karnataka and Mahrashtra.

According to temple priests another highlight of the temple is that this is the only temple where pooja is performed with Kethaki flowers. Generally, Kethaki flowers are not used for pooja. The water of the stream which the king converted into Pushkarini consists of eight Theerthas (Narayana, Dharma Rushi, Varuna, Soma, Rudra, Indira, and Datha).

Devotees feel that if the government focuses attention, this temple can join the major temples in the state and attract even temple tourism and there by create sustainable economy and generate direct and indirect employment as it is a little over 100 kms from Hyderabad.