Key depts should work in tandem to avert fire mishaps: Fire Services DG

Hyderabad: To prevent fire accidents, it is crucial for all departments to work together efficiently, said Nagi Reddy, the Director General of the State Fire Service. The DG highlighted the importance of providing guidelines on the essential precautions that each department must take to avoid fire incidents.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, District Collector Anudeep Durisetty, and officials Electricity, Town Planning, HYDRA, Fire Safety officials participated in the meeting at the GHMC headquarters on Friday. On this occasion, Nagi Reddy sought an explanation on the precautions to be taken by the departments to prevent fire accidents in old buildings in the city.

The recent massive fire accident at Gulzar House has raised significant alarm within the residents, prompting its members to urge the relevant departments to implement essential precautions to avert future fire incidents in these historic structures. They have recommended that, particularly within the GHMC, steps be taken to mitigate fire risks in commercial complexes and business establishments, and that appropriate actions be enforced against management that fails to comply.

The electrical authorities must ensure that private fitters and linemen are fully informed about the appropriate equipment to use in order to avert accidents caused by short circuits in heritage and other buildings. Additionally, they have requested the DISCOM CE to implement a phased training programme aimed at raising awareness among electrical shop owners.

Similarly, the town planning authorities must prioritise fire safety by issuing a trade license or NOC only when adequate safety measures are established. Nagi Reddy emphasised that initiatives will be implemented to raise awareness about fire safety once a month.

RV Karnan announced that a survey of deteriorating buildings will be carried out. Following the directives from the DG, stringent actions will be implemented concerning fire safety in commercial complexes and business models.

In particular, town planning officials have been instructed to prioritize fire safety in the plans submitted for approval of new constructions. Measures will be enforced regarding fire safety in commercial complexes and business structures.

District Collector Anudeep said that in the event of a fire accident, only the fire and police departments are informed, and said such information should be given to the revenue related departments.