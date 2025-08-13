KIMS pioneers non-surgical prostate cancer treatment

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals has made medical history by becoming the first healthcare provider from the Philippines in the east to Turkey in the west to offer Tulsa-Pro, a revolutionary non-surgical treatment for localised prostate cancer and prostate enlargement.

The cutting-edge procedure — performed as a day-care service without cuts, stitches, or prolonged hospital stays — has already been successfully administered to 13 patients, including three foreign nationals from Bahrain, Dubai, and Mauritius. This marks the first installation of Tulsa-Pro technology not only in India but across Southeast Asia.

Tulsa-Pro (Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation of the Prostate) is an MRI-guided, ultrasound-based system that removes prostate tissue from within via the urethra, allowing same-day discharge. It provides a less invasive alternative to conventional surgery or radiation, with the added benefit of preserving sexual function.

“Incorporating Tulsa-Pro allows us to deliver the full spectrum of prostate care — from traditional surgery and radiation therapy to robotic and now incision-less treatment — all under one roof,” said Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, during the launch event.

The treatment is especially beneficial for high-risk patients with prior health conditions such as stroke, heart surgery, or rare blood groups, as it avoids the need for blood transfusions and reduces drug interaction risks, explained Dr Sambit Sahu, Medical Director.

Consultant Urologist and Uro-Oncologist Dr Likhiteshwar Pallagani highlighted the precision and patient-friendly nature of the robotic, MRI-guided procedure, while Dr YM Prashanth emphasized its suitability for elderly patients with diabetes or hypertension.

With the launch of Tulsa-Pro, KIMS Hospitals has set a new benchmark in prostate care in Asia, reinforcing India’s position as a global destination for advanced medical treatment.