Kiran International School Hosts Successful 5KM Cyclothon for World Health Day
Hyderabad, 7 April 2025 – Kiran International School, in partnership with the Hyderabad Cyclists Group (HCG), successfully organised a vibrant 5KM Cyclothon today to celebrate World Health Day under the inspiring theme "Hum Fit Toh Bharat Fit." The event kicked off at 8 AM from the school lawns, featuring distinguished guests including Ms Chandana Jayaram, Shri Ravinder Nandanoori, Shri Thotakura Vijayesh Yadav, Shri Thotakura A. Jay Yadav, and Shri Ritesh K. Bhuriwale.
The cyclothon attracted enthusiastic participants, embodying a spirit of unity and vitality. The ride was flagged off with palpable energy, showcasing the importance of fitness and community involvement, in line with global efforts to prioritise health.
Attendees enjoyed a lively atmosphere, enriched by motivational talks and live performances, including a nukkad natak (street play) and a flash mob at various checkpoints along the route, all demonstrating the participants' commitment to health and well-being.
Kiran International School expressed its sincere gratitude to the Hyderabad Cyclists Group for their steadfast support, as well as to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors who contributed to the event’s success. As part of the celebration, the school also shared the route map and event highlights via a QR code, encouraging the community to stay connected and engage in future initiatives.
The cyclothon marked 12 years of the school’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of life, and it was a successful reminder of the power of community and the importance of physical activity.