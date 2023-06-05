Kishan emphasises on India’s global healthcare vision

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy, underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary outlook that extends beyond the mere absence of illness, aligning with the ancient Indian tradition of universal well-being and freedom from diseases. Delivering the keynote address at the third G20 Health Working Group meeting, which commenced on Sunday, he emphasised the ethos of Indian civilisation, which advocates for prosperity and wellness not only for individuals but for the entire world.

India takes immense pride in being a trusted partner in the noble mission of saving lives and safeguarding livelihoods. With a history spanning 5,000 years, Indian Ayurveda, the science of life, promotes the concept of “Sarvayu”, embodying both a long lifespan and an overall high quality of life. Additionally, yoga, as an invaluable gift from ancient Indian traditions, has emerged as a highly trusted means to enhance physical and mental well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations has designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. India’s traditional knowledge systems of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Yoga promote preventive and holistic well-being for all. Hyderabad, known for its contributions to traditional knowledge systems like Unani, will further showcase its commitment to traditional health knowledge by establishing an Unani Research Centre.

The Prime Minister envisions India as the new hub of Medical Value Travel (MVT). With its reputation for providing quality healthcare, innovative practices, and access to affordable health infrastructure and medicines, India has a unique opportunity to position itself as the preferred destination for MVT. In this endeavor, the Union Ministries of Tourism, Health and Family Welfare, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, and Civil Aviation are collaborating in a ‘whole of government’ approach to ensure India realises its full potential.

Highlighting the global preference for India in health and wellness tourism, the Minister mentioned that India ranks among the top 10 countries chosen by people worldwide. He also recalled Prime Minister Modi’s accurate depiction of India as the pharmacy of the world, with locations like Genome Valley in Hyderabad contributing approximately one-third of the global vaccine production.

The Central government’s Production Linked Incentive scheme for bulk drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients will further strengthen Hyderabad’s position in this domain. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Care for all by 2030, working closely with a diverse range of stakeholders to achieve humanitarian objectives.

He also acknowledged the recent G20 co-branded event, Advantage Health Care, held in New Delhi in April, emphasising the importance of global collaborations and partnerships in achieving Universal Health Coverage. He expressed that the G20 platform provides an ideal opportunity to harness the power of universal healthcare and build a healthy and motivated world, perfectly aligning with India’s G20 Presidency theme of “One Earth, One Family, and One Future