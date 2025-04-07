Kishan Reddy calls on party cadre to defeat Cong, BRS, MIM conspiracies against BJP

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President G Kishan Reddy unfurled the party flag at the BJP State office on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

He noted that this special day coincides with Sri Rama Navami. The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, under the presidency of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Initially, many were skeptical about the party’s potential to gain power. However, the BJP has a distinctive ideology focused on elevating the country, to a position of greatness, ensuring justice for the poor and weaker sections, enhancing India’s global prestige, and striving to make India a developed nation.

Kishan Reddy recalled that DSP Reddy from Rayalaseema was the first president of the BJP in the United Andhra Pradesh. Over the years, notable leaders such as the late PV Chalapathi Rao, Bangaru Laxman, V Rama Rao, and Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy advanced the party’s cause. Other leaders including Venkaiah Naidu, Dattatreya, Indrasena Reddy, Dr K Laxman, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar have also contributed significantly to the party’s progress. Numerous BJP workers have sacrificed their lives in the fight against Naxalites and Pakistan’s ISI.

In Hyderabad, many activists, such as former corporator and BJP Yuva Morcha president Nandaraj Goud, RSS activist Devender, Balaraju Yadav, Papayya Goud, Krishnavardhan Reddy, and Chandra Reddy, fought valiantly for the party’s ideology and against Naxalism, becoming martyrs in the process. Kishan Reddy paid tribute to all those who lost their lives for the national ideology and the party, which was formed under the leadership of V Rama Rao.

The BJP promotes moral values and high standards. In the past, only the Nehru family was deemed capable of governing the country.

However, the BJP has demonstrated that not the Nehru family, but also, an ordinary BJP worker can effectively govern. The BJP government, led by Narendra Modi, holds the record for ruling the country longer than any administration since Jawaharlal Nehru. Under Modi’s leadership, all sectors of the country are experiencing growth. The BJP is credited with delivering corruption-free and efficient governance. Kishan Reddy pointed out that after 45 years, the BJP is now gaining traction in Telangana.

The TDP, Congress, and BRS have ruled the State, with Congress currently in power. However, these parties have failed to meet the aspirations of the Telangana people and address their legal issues. Consequently, the people of Telangana are turning to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He urged party members to persist in their efforts against the anti-people policies of the Congress government in Telangana and to take a stand against the Congress party’s failure to fulfill its public promises.

Members are encouraged to actively work towards bringing the BJP to power.

Kishan Reddy accused the BRS and Congress parties of collaborating to secure victories for the Majlis party in the Hyderabad local body elections. He called for efforts to expose the political conspiracies of the Congress and BRS parties and reveal their true nature to the public. He also asked party members to celebrate the foundation day until April 14 and the centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Additionally, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should be celebrated grandly from April 14 to 22.