Kishan Reddy defends landmark constitutional amendment, slams opposition’s stance

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, defending the central government’s introduction of the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, said the proposed amendment mandates the automatic removal from office of any Prime Minister, Union Minister, Chief Minister, or State Minister if they are arrested and imprisoned for 30 days. The bill is set to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha today and will subsequently be reviewed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Addressing the media in the national capital on Thursday, he called it a “historic reform to uphold constitutional morality.” Reddy emphasized that the move has received widespread support from intellectuals, the media, and the public. He contrasted the provision with existing rules for government employees, who are suspended after 48 hours of imprisonment, and questioned why elected ministers should be exempt from similar accountability.

Reddy criticized the Congress party’s reaction in the Lok Sabha, describing their stance as “unfortunate” and “hypocritical.”

He reminded the press of past instances where leaders resigned on moral grounds, citing LK Advani’s decision during the 1995 hawala case and Amit Shah’s resignation in 2005 during the Sohrabuddin encounter investigation. He also referenced the Jharkhand CM’s resignation under similar circumstances.

“The framers of the Constitution never imagined that ministers would govern from jail,” Reddy said, pointing to the example of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal allegedly conducting meetings from prison. He also mentioned Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who remained in office despite being jailed.

Reddy accused the Congress of lacking ethical standards, referencing the 39th Constitutional Amendment under Indira Gandhi and the ordinance allegedly brought to protect Lalu Prasad Yadav. “Now Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad stand together on the same platform. This is the culture of the Congress party,” he said.

On broader governance, Reddy reiterated the BJP’s commitment to moral politics and constitutional integrity. He cited reforms such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, the repeal of triple talaq, and the overhaul of colonial-era laws under the Indian Code. “We didn’t enter politics for power. We came to serve the nation,” he asserted.