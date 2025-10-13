Kishan Reddy highlights India’s growth, infrastructure and 2047 Vision

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy highlighted the Centre’s commitment to development and reforms while addressing at the NAREDCO Telangana Property Show 2025 on Sunday.

Kishan Reddy emphasised that modern housing facilities with advanced amenities are now available in every city. He termed real estate as one of the fastest-growing sectors in India, with the Central Government prioritising infrastructure to support its expansion.

“From Hyderabad to Mumbai, Nagpur, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru — travel has become seamless, thanks to world-class national highways,” he said.

Recalling his earlier visit to the United States, Reddy noted, “I used to wonder when India would have such roads. Today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, our roadways, airways, railways, and waterways are being developed to global standards.” He added that Greenfield expressways connecting major cities like Vijayawada and Nagpur are in the land acquisition phase and will soon materialise.

The minister reiterated the national goal of transforming India into a developed country by 2047, marking 100 years of independence. “It doesn’t matter who is in power — the aim is for India to stand among developed nations,” he said. He urged every citizen and professional to adopt the ‘2047 vision’ and contribute to national progress.

Highlighting economic achievements, Reddy stated that India has become the fourth-largest economy, with GDP rising from Rs 106 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 331 lakh crore in 2025. He credited effective governance for lifting 20 crore people above the poverty line in the last decade.

He stressed that every cabinet decision must be rooted in reform. “Development demands reform. No bill or program should be approved without it,” he said, citing the Prime Minister’s guiding principle: “Reform, Perform, Transform.”

The Union Minister noted that infrastructure development is key to national progress. Metro rail projects, transport upgrades, and educational reforms --including new universities and skill centres --are reshaping India’s future. The property show reflected this momentum, drawing attention to Telangana’s role in the country’s growth story.