Kishan, Sawant launch India’s first Exploration Licences auction

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant launched India’s first-ever auction of Exploration Licences (ELs), a significant reform aimed at unlocking the nation’s untapped critical and deep-seated mineral resources.

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Government of Goa, featuring a Roadshow on the 5th Tranche of the Auction of Critical Mineral Blocks and the inauguration of AI Hackathon 2025, focusing on ‘Mineral Targeting using AI’.

Kishan Reddy and Dr Pramod Sawant jointly launched the auction of 13 Exploration Licence blocks, covering critical minerals such as Rare Earth Elements (REE), Zinc, Diamond, Copper, and Platinum Group Elements (PGE). This initiative, facilitated through a transparent online bidding process, is set to accelerate systematic mineral exploration, enhance private sector participation, and reduce import dependency.

Highlighting the significance of this moment, Kishan Reddy said, “For the first time, India is opening up systematic early-stage exploration through a structured and transparent auction process. This reform will accelerate the discovery of critical and deep-seated minerals, boost investor confidence, and pave the way for a self-reliant, future-ready mineral ecosystem aligned with India’s clean energy and industrial ambitions.”

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, lauded the Government of India’s reformative steps, stating, “Goa has a rich mining legacy, and we are committed to responsible, technology-driven mineral development. These reforms will not only unlock India’s mineral potential but also create new opportunities for sustainable mining.”

Secretary, Ministry of Mines VL Kantha Rao emphasised that this auction marks a pivotal step in India’s journey towards mineral self-reliance. The integration of AI-driven exploration techniques and private-sector participation will play a crucial role in unlocking the nation’s vast mineral resources. The Ministry is committed to ensuring the timely operationalisation of these blocks to meet the growing demand for critical minerals.

The Hackathon on “Mineral Targeting using Artificial Intelligence” initiative aims to leverage AI-driven techniques and geoscience data to identify new mineral-rich zones, particularly concealed and deep-seated deposits.

Participants will develop AI models utilising datasets such as geophysics, geochemistry, remote sensing, and borehole data, focusing on critical minerals like REE, Ni-PGE, and Copper. This hackathon is expected to drive innovation in India’s exploration ecosystem and strengthen data-driven mineral discovery.

To further encourage private participation in mineral exploration, Kishan Reddy and Dr Pramod Sawant awarded certificates to three newly notified Private Exploration Agencies.