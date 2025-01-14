Kites & sweets amp up Sankranti festive fervour

Hyderabad: The skies of Hyderabad turned into a canvas of vibrant hues on Monday, celebrating the grand inauguration of the seventh edi-tion of the Telangana International Kite and Sweet Festival at Pa-rade Grounds. The three-day extravaganza, inaugurated by Tour-ism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, brought together kite enthusiasts and spectators from across the globe in a daz-zling showcase of culture, tradition, and artistry.

This year's festival welcomed over 50 professional kite flyers from 21 countries, including Italy, Indonesia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Sweden, Korea, the Philippines, South Africa, and the Netherlands. Additionally, 16 participants from various Indian states contributed innovative and captivating kite designs, add-ing to the event's cultural richness. The sky above Parade Grounds became a mesmerising spectacle of creativity, adorned with kites shaped like metro trains, cars, and massive cartoon characters. A striking series of Captain Mario-shaped kites soared in harmony, delighting onlookers, while an enormous fish-shaped kite glided gracefully, drawing admiration from the crowd.

International participants shared their profound connection to kite flying, seeing it as more than a pastime—a meditative art form that fosters creativity and serenity. Andreas, a 75-year-old retired computer engineer from Sweden, praised Hyderabad's warm hospitality, sharing, "I've attended many international kite festi-vals, but the warmth here in the City of Pearls is unmatched. All my kites are self-designed and wind-lifted, and there's un-matched joy in flying something you've created."

Yolanda Esguerra, a veteran kite designer from Thailand, who has come to Hyderabad festival for the first time in her 35-year career, observed, "The wind here is milder than in other places, but the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere more than compen-sates. My bowl-shaped kites, varying in height, offer a unique visual experience."

First-time participants Kim and Chong from Korea explained how their kites embody Korean culture and traditions. They remarked, "We've showcased our kites in other Indian cities, but Hydera-bad's festival presents a refreshing experience."

The Awita Team from France—Blandine, Flopian, Sylvain, and Nico—expressed their enthusiasm for the event. Regular at-tendees for the past three years, they fondly stated, "We've been passionate about kite flying since childhood. The hospitality we receive in India, especially in Hyderabad, is beyond words."

The festival's opening day saw an impressive turnout. Local kite enthusiast Anil Yadav from Kukatpally expressed his excitement, saying, "We eagerly await this festival every year. Witnessing such spectacular kite displays is a true delight."

As the Telangana International Kite and Sweet Festival continues to dazzle visitors, it stands as a vibrant celebration of art, tradi-tion, and unity—bringing people from all walks of life together beneath a colorful sky.