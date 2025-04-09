KK allays apprehensions of contract lecturers

Hyderabad: Government Advisor K Keshava Rao allayed apprehensions of contract lecturers, part-time lecturers, academic consultants and time scale teachers in wake of government’s decision to undertake direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in 12 State universities.

They have expressed their concerns about the risk of losing their jobs due to the filling of lecturer posts. Rao assured that their problems will be examined with a humanitarian perspective and would be brought to the notice of CM towards achieving a solution. “CM has already said that the government will take various measures to improve the standards of education in the state and at the same time, the welfare of teachers will also be taken into account,” he emphasised.

Rao lauded the decision taken by the Chief Minister to fill 50 per cent of the vacant lecturer posts in all the Universities in Telangana. This, he said, “Reflects the CM’s attention towards the education sector.” He praised CM for taking appropriate action and reminded them how he had recently brought to the attention of the government that there was a risk of the NAAC grading being diminished due to the lack of sufficient lecturers in the State’s universities. Immediately responding to his request and realising the seriousness of this problem, he said that CM immediately ordered for fresh guidelines to be released. He said that the university has not been recruiting lecturers for about 10 years and that students are facing severe difficulties due to the shortage of lecturers, and the CM has come up with a great idea to solve this problem somehow.