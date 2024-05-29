Kodandaram urges new bldg for Osmania Hosp

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi president Professor M Kodandaram on Tuesday urged the Telangana government to take a decision on construction of new building for Osmania Hospital as soon as possible. He was talking to the media after participating in a round table meeting on the issue held at the hospital premises on Tuesday.

He said that the previous government did not pay attention to the problem of Osmania Hospital and said that he would soon discuss the construction of a new building with the government. He said that he would support the doctors who were working for a good cause. Efforts will be made to bring this issue to the attention of the Health minister soon, he assured.

The president of the Government Doctors' Association Dr Ramesh urged the government to take initiative and construct the hospital building soon. They asked for the construction of a new building in the printing press area at Chanchalguda Jail or Petlaburj areas. As the issue was currently under the jurisdiction of the court, the government has been requested to inform the court of its decision as soon as possible.