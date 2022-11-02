Komatireddy Venkatreddy returns Hyderabad, all eyes on his participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhuvanagari Congress MP Komatireddy Venkatareddy has reached Hyderabad after completing his tour of Australia. On the 23rd of last month, some audios of Komatireddy Venkatareddy talking to the constituency leaders have come out saying that he is working for his victory.



The AICC Disciplinary Committee, which is serious about the incident, has issued show cause notices to him asking for a reply within ten days (by November 3). Will senior Komatireddy give an explanation on the show cause notices is remained to be seen.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of curiosity about whether Venkatreddy will participate in the ongoing Padayatra in Telangana or not. However, he informed that he will not meet anyone until AICC gives a clean chit on the notices stating that he has nothing to do with this matter.