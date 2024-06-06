CMD, NLCIL receives “Most efficient Navratna” PSU Award

Chennai: Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director, NLC India Limited has been conferred upon with the Most efficient Navratna PSU of the year 2023 award - Manufacturing' category, by Dalal Street Investment Journal, one of the prestigious investment magazines in India.

The award is a recognition of the high performance, efficiency, growth and investors’ confidence of NLC India Limited in the Mining and Power Generation sector. With the guidance and support of Ministry of Coal and visionary outlook of the Board of Directors, NLC India Limited has passed several milestones and proved to be one of the leading players in the energy industry.

On receiving the award, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli dedicated the award to team NLCIL and said that it is a reflection of the hard work and dedication and team working by the team of NLC India Ltd. This award empowers our commitment to excellence, sustainable practices, and devotion to betterment of lives. We are honored with this acknowledgment by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

NLC India Limited is a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Coal (MoC), Government of India, involved in Mining of Lignite and Coal, Thermal and Renewable Power Generation, setting its footprints in PAN India mode.

At present, the mining capacity of NLCIL comprises of 30.1 MTPA of lignite and 20.0 MTPA of coal and the power generation capacity stands at over 6 GW, with thermal contributing 4.6 GW, solar 1380.06 MW, and wind 51 MW. NLCIL aims to become a 17 GW power generating company by 2030.