Pratik Jain, ITDA project officer who has not inspected Degree College, Junior College and Ashram School run under Tribal Welfare deportment

Badracham: Tribal girls studying in degree college, junior college and ashram school run under the auspices of tribal welfare department are returning to school on 12th of this month after summer vacation. ITDA project officer Pratik Jain said that accommodation facilities have been provided.

On Thursday, he inspected the accommodation facilities provided for girl students in Tribal Welfare Degree College, Junior College and Girls Ashram School located on Koonavaram Road in Bhadrachalam town.

Examined DD Tribal Welfare Officer Manemma, Wardens of Degree and Inter Colleges, staff and others participated in this programme.