Kothagudem 2 Town police arrested a person who committed theft in a rented house

Last 15 months i.e. in the month of February 2023, a man named Manohar Babu, resident of SCB Nagar Nagar Nandu under Kothagudem 2 Town Police Station, came to the home of an elderly couple as his two children, one in America and one in Bangalore. A person named Mahaveer along with his family has been renting the upper part of their house for the last four years.

They were friendly and close with the elderly couple and stole the key of the second lock of their house and after seeing it, they went to the temple at night thinking that they would go to the temple for puja every day. At that time Mahavir took the lock of the house so that they did not get suspiciousHe stole around 117 grams of gold jewelery such as a necklace, chain and four bangles from the birua of the house and hid them in his house.

However, Manohar Babu was going to America early in the morning due to urgent work and he and his wife were going to America early in the morning because of the lack of jewelery in their house, thinking that it was a theft, they left in a hurry without filing a complaint at the police station. After leavingWhen they called their friend and told them to file a petition in the police station, they filed a complaint in the police station.

While they were investigating and registering a case in this matter, Manohar Babu came from America and got full information from them and intensified the investigation. On the day he was going to sell, the policeCunningly caught him at Khawa Wagu Bridge and interrogated him, but he confessed that he had committed the theft, recovered one piece of gold jewelery from him and arrested him and sent him to jail on remand.