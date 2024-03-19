Koppula advices Revanth to control language

Hyderabad : Former minister and BRS leader Koppula Eshwar on Tuesday adviced the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to refrain from slanderous words. He said that it is possible to send Revanth Reddy jail for the language he uses. He said that it is Revanth’s foolishness to say that KCR has done something wrong. He expressed anger that schemes like Dalit Bandhu and distribution of sheep were stopped. He said that the Chief Minister is talking small without implementing the six guarantees.

Former minister and BRS leader Srinivas Goud said that several incidents including Kavitha's arrest are being targeted at his party chief KCR. Speaking on the incident of Kavitha's arrest on Tuesday, he said that it is not possible to join the party by fearing that they are in power. He said that the Naxal movement to the Telangana movement was born due to inequality and oppression. He warned that if this continues, another movement will arise on Telangana soil. He said that KCR has kept all the communities in his stomach. It is said that there are people who have stolen lakhs of crores from banks and fled abroad.