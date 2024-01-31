KRMB convenes key meeting on projects management tomorrow

Hyderabad: Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has convened a meeting with the top officials of the irrigation wing from the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on February 1.

The meeting will finalise the protocols for the management of the projects on the River Krishna and other issues related to water management.

The KRMB and the two States will discuss and finalise the protocols for handing over the Nagarjuna Sagar dam, Srisailam dam, and all 15 prioritised components to the Board and come up with a concrete action plan in this regard within seven days.

An official statement said that both States agreed to hand over 15 prioritised components of the Sagar and Srisailam project to KRMB within a one-month time period. CRPF will keep a strict vigil on the dam sites and will allow the engineers from the two States to enter the premises of Sagar dam only after permission from the KRMB. Maintenance works of critical nature that are to be required on Sagar dam by the two States, with respect to their respective sides, will be permitted on written request of the States under the supervision of the board. The proposed KRMB meeting will look into all issues agreed upon by the two States and finalise the protocols.