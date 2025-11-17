Kshatriya Seva Samithi hosts ‘Karthika Masa Vanabhojana Mahotsavam’

Hyderabad: Underthe aegis of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi, the Karthika Masa Vanabhojana Mahotsavam was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Kaithalapur Grounds, Kukatpally. The event drew a large gathering of Kshatriya families, who spent the day in a festive and joyful atmosphere.

The programme began with special rituals at the sacred gooseberry (usiri) tree, marking the spiritual essence of Karthika Masam. Tributes were paid to freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, honouring his legacy. Cultural performances captivated the audience, while special games kept the children engaged. Winners were presented with prizes, and families relished traditional dishes prepared for the occasion.

Srinivasa Raju (IAS, retired), Chief Advisor to the Telangana Government, attended as the chief guest.

He praised the Samithi’s efforts in bringing families together and lauded its service initiatives in education, healthcare, women empowerment and support for the needy.

Several speakers appreciated the organisers for upholding unity and tradition. The event saw the participation of Vertex Varma, Dandu Sivarama Raju, Minor Raju, Manohar Raju and committee members.