KTR asks 30 US corporate honchos to boost IT ops in State tier-II cities 

Hyderabad: hydIT Minister KT Rama Rao who is currently on the US tour attending business meetings and round tables, has met CEOs of more than 30 companies in Washington DC to pitch for IT companies to be set up in tier-II cities in the State. Highlighting the growth of IT in tier-II cities and explaining the measures taken by the government, KTR encouraged the IT companies to start their operations in tier-II cities.

Rao apprised them that, after the State formation, IT Towers were inaugurated in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Mahbubnagar. While the IT Tower in Siddipet will be inaugurated soon, towers in Nizamabad and Nalgonda are in various stages of construction. Also, the government sanctioned an IT Tower in Adilabad a few months ago, he added.

Stating that the government is marching ahead with 3D mantra, that is to Decongest, Decarbonize and Decentralize and provide ample opportunities to youth in cities other than Hyderabad, the minister invited NRIs to come and set up offices in their hometowns and create rural employment. He spoke in detail how IT is booming in cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam following setting up of IT Towers and the government’s commitment to expand IT across all cities and towns in Telangana.

The minister had a fruitful meeting with the CEOs; many of them signed MOUs with the government to set up their offices in cities such as Nizamabad, Siddipet and Nalgonda. Very soon, tier-II cities across the State will get more than 2,500 IT jobs which in turn will create indirect employment for 10,000. Interestingly, many non-Telugu and non-Telangana entrepreneurs too showed interest in opening offices in the tier-II cities.

Citing an example of his recent visit to Bellampalli, the minister said he was surprised to see two IT companies working there. “When it can be done in Bellampalli it can be done anywhere,” KTR said. Rao added that the Covid pandemic has led to a paradigm shift in the functioning of IT companies and proved that employees can efficiently work from anywhere with low cost management. KTR observed that improved connectivity and internet facilities in tier-II cities will create a conducive environment for firms to operate

Rao’s meetings were coordinated by Lax Chepuri, CEO of Technogen Inc (Washington DC) and Mahesh Bigala of Nizamabad with the help and support of IT Serve Alliance organisation.

KTR appreciated NRIs Lax Chepuri, Vamsi Reddy and Karthik Polasani for their continued support, commitment and cooperation in Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar IT-Hubs which have been running successfully.

The attendees of the meeting included Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, special secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, chief relations officer.