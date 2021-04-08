KTR asks HMWSSB staff to work with honesty

Khairatabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the newly appointed staff in the Water Board to work with honesty without expecting one rupee.

The minister handed over appointment letters to 93 new employees in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The selection process was transparent in Telangana. "Just as you have achieved your job without giving a single rupee, you should work without taking even one rupee and with honesty," said Rao.

The minister said that so far the government provided 1.33 lakh jobs in the State. Similarly, employment opportunities were provided to 15 lakh people in private sector by attracting investments. He called upon the employees to work with service motto. "Take the job as a challenge and work for the growth of the water board," he urged.