KTR asks Pochampally weavers to follow Tamilnadu

Telangana Industries minister KT Rama Rao has suggested the weavers of Pochampally to follow Tirpur Textile cluster and work together for the development and promotion of the famous brand in the coming days.

Minister KTR laid foundation stone for many development programs in Yadadri Bhongir district today and also inaugurated the Art Renovation Unit set up by aspiring young handloom artist Saini Bhagat.

KTR congratulated Bhagat team for setting up a large-scale handloom unit with the good intention of protecting the handloom weavers and providing them with massive employment.The government will undertake many programs for the development of handicrafts.

KTR alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed GST on weavers and the Telangana government rescued the struggling Pochampally handlooms by providing incentives. The government is committed to revive the Pochampally handloom park and providing large scale employment to the weaving community.