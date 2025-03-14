KTR calls for state-wide protests over MLA’s suspension

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday strongly condemned the suspension of BRS MLA Jagadishwar Reddy from the Assembly, terming it an outrageous act that undermines democratic values.

Protesting against the suspension, KTR, along with BRS MLAs and MLCs held a demonstration in front of the Ambedkar statue. Rama Rao accused the Congress government of suspending Jagadishwar Reddy on fabricated grounds, claiming words he never uttered were attributed to him. He alleged that the Congress was attempting to stifle the BRS voice out of fear that the party’s presence in the budget sessions would bring to light issues of contracts, commissions, and the transfer of funds to Delhi. He announced state-wide protests across all constituencies on Friday.

KTR stated that Jagadish Reddy was deliberately targeted and suspended as part of a conspiracy while he was exposing the falsehoods and half-truths in the Governor’s address to both Houses. Despite interruptions from Congress Ministers and MLAs through running commentary, Jagadish Reddy maintained composure, KTR noted. Unable to counter these criticisms, the government resorted to unethical and shameless tactics by suspending him, KTR charged. He clarified that Reddy did not use a single unparliamentary word during his speech.

KTR revealed that on the advice of BRS chief KCR, they had urged the Speaker and the Legislative Affairs Minister to assess the mood of the House by consulting all parties, expressing regret if the Speaker felt hurt. However, he lamented that the government ignored this suggestion. He criticised the Congress for suspending Jagadishwar Reddy without even seeking an explanation or specifying his alleged fault, calling it a glaring example of the government’s arrogance.

KTR also slammed the Congress government for chaining the 125-foot Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue – the world’s tallest, installed by the KCR government – describing it as a despicable act.

KTR called for state-wide protests on Friday against the party’s undemocratic attitude and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s arrogant and dictatorial tendencies. He urged people to join the burning of effigies of the government in all constituency centres across Telangana.