KTR chairs 64th City Convergence meeting

He was speaking at the 64th City Convergence Meeting at GHMC Office.

Topics, including sites for dump yards in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, action against private yards and dangerous transportation of construction and demolition waste, an ambitious plan to beautify Musi and its surroundings, providing parking lots, improving garbage collection and other topics pertaining to the city were discussed.

Elaborating on the audacious plan for transforming the face of Musi and the area alongside it, KTR said water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Osmansagar will flow into the Musi. Tenders for the construction of 14 bridges and expressways over the river will be floated; the foundation stone for them will be laid soon.

KTR urged officials to find dump yard sites in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. The sites should not cause inconvenience to people and have to be selected considering the needs of Hyderabad for the next 50 years.

The plans for the dump yards should be practical, optimising land and its utility. Besides lands not fit for agriculture, abandoned quarries have to be considered too. He also asked officials to submit reports on dump yards at Pyarangar, Khanapur and Dundigal within a week. The minister also asked officials to prepare plans for multi- level parking. Vacant government lands and private lands in GHMC limits have to be identified for this purpose. The minister said measures have to be taken to encourage non-motorised transport and to construct skywalks where necessary.