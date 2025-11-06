KTR dares Congress for public debate on devpt of Hyderabad

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to face him in a public debate on the development of Hyderabad, accusing the Congress government of neglecting the city during its two-year rule.

Speaking at the Jubilee Hills Pragati Nivedana meeting, Rama Rao said the BRS is ready to discuss — in any language and at any venue — what the party achieved for Hyderabad during its 10 years in power and what the Congress government has delivered in the last two years.

“If Revanth Reddy has the courage, he should fix the date, time, and place. Be it Command Control, Gandhi Bhavan, or the Assembly — we are ready,” Rao said, daring the Chief Minister to come forward and “let the people decide whose record is genuine.”

KTR listed a series of civic achievements from the BRS regime and compared them with what he described as Congress’s inaction.

He recalled the construction of 42 flyovers and multiple underpasses, improvements in sanitation through initiatives such as Swachh Hyderabad and SNDP, a sustained solid waste collection system handling 7.5 metric tonnes per day, and the delivery of a large number of double-bedroom houses. He accused the present government of halting or reversing many projects, allowing potholes, water-tanker dependence, and rising crime rates to plague the city.

On infrastructure, the BRS working president challenged the Congress to point to a single new road, LED lighting installation, nursery, or metro expansion completed in the past two years.

He reminded the crowd that the Hyderabad Metro and several other city-shaping projects were initiated under the BRS administration, and accused the present government of demolishing thousands of houses without providing alternative housing.

“The Chief Minister is not a cutting ribbon minister for inaugurating the previous government’s development projects. He must act like a Chief Minister,” KTR said, “lampooning what he called the government’s habit of making cosmetic announcements instead of delivering real outcomes”.

KTR also hit back at the allegations and investigations initiated by the state government. He dismissed the recent probes — including those related to Formula E and other notices — as diversionary tactics, and reiterated his offer to undergo a live lie-detector test to settle the allegations of wrongdoing.

KTR urged the Jubilee Hills voters to judge records, not rhetoric.

“We will show what we have done and then ask for votes. If the Congress has achieved anything substantive in two years, let them explain it in public. If they can’t, the people will deliver their verdict on November 11,” he said, underscoring the BRS’s readiness to go head-to-head in a public forum....