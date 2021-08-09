KTR distributes custom-made vehicles to differently-abled

Hyderabad: As promised on the occasion of his birthday, State IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday handed over custom made vehicles to the differently-abled people under " Gift a Smile" initiative.

The vehicles were handed over to the beneficiaries here in the first phase. Soon, remaining beneficiaries will also be given these vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion KTR said, "When I donated six ambulances in Sircilla constituency under the Gift a Smile initiative last year, many public representatives came forward and donated ambulances which raised the number of donated ambulances to over 100.

Similarly, this year as well many public representatives from TRS party have come forward to donate vehicles, raising the number to over 1,000."

The Minister explained that these vehicles not just make the lives of the differently-abled comfortable, but also provide them with a livelihood. After the distribution programme the minister had lunch with beneficiaries.