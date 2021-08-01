KTR inaugurates 2nd unit of Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd

Shadnagar: IT and Municipal Administration Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao has inaugurated second unit of Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited Quartz at Mekaguda village in Nandigama zone of Shadnagar constituency on Saturday. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Mahbubnagar MP Manne Srinivas and MLA Anjaiah Yadav were present on the occasion. The second unit was constructed with an investment of Rs 500 crore for an annual production capacity of nine million square feet and the unit will directly create 500 jobs and indirectly employ 3,000 people. Minister KTR congratulated Pokarna Engineered Stone Industry ownership for setting up the industry in Mekaguda. Later, KTR launched the industry website Quartz Quantz.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR said industrial sector in the State was developing due to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has a stable vision and setting up the necessary infrastructure for industries. He said that Telangana was the first State in India in the field of industrialisation for the last seven years and development is possible only when there is effective leadership and a stable government. The Minister said that balanced development will take place in Telangana with rural development in the countryside and urban development programmes in the town being taken up. He also added that the government would give priority to agriculture and caste occupations in rural areas and there would be an opportunity to achieve balanced development when rural development, agriculture and industry move forward together. KTR said that a revolutionary approach was taken by TS iPass to set up industries in Telangana and if anyone wants to set up an industry in the State, they have to apply online through the TS iPass portal. Permits will be available within 15 days of application.

The Minister informed that 15 lakh jobs have been created since the advent of TS iPass. He advised the industry management to provide employment opportunities to locals. The unemployed will be given the necessary skill training and employment, KTR said.

MP Manne Srinivas and MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that the company should provide employment opportunities for local youth.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, ex-MP Gutta Sukhendar Reddy, MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, legislators Kale Yadav, Marri Janardhan Reddy, and Danam Nagender, Company chairman Gautam Jain, Rangareddy district Additional Collector Pratik Jain, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Eta Ganesh and local public representatives were present.