KTR inaugurates four link roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated four link roads here at IT Corridor and Financial district. While the link roads have already been made available, four more new link roads opened today.



The new link roads will reduce the traffic congestion on JNTU to Hitec city road, improve the road connectivity from Miyapur, Sardar Patel Nagar, Vasanth Nagar and KPHB phase 6 to Hitech City Road and Hafeezpet Road. The roads have been constructed at a cost of Rs 23.43 crore by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL).



Speaking on the occasion, minister KT Rama Rao said that the HRDCL has constructed 22 link roads at a cost of Rs 313.65 crore in the first phase. "So far, 16 roads have been constructed and the remaining six roads will be completed soon," the minister said. He also added that the construction of four roads is underway in the second phase.



"The link roads are being developed to reduce the traffic congestion and travel time," the minister added.