KTR inaugurates trauma care centre on ORR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said giving critical care to the patients during the golden hours can save lives.



Rama Rao, along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, inaugurated the dedicated Trauma Care Centre for Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on Saturday. Rama Rao said saving lives of citizens was very important and the government had set up these centres to provide initial care to patients who got injured in accidents on ORR. The Ministers inspected the Trauma Care Centre and interacted with doctors via telemedicine connect (video call system), which has been set up for the paramedical staff to seek live expert medical opinion/advice from senior doctors while attending complicated cases at the centre.

Ministers also flagged off 10 advanced life support ambulances during this occasion. These ambulances each will cover 32 km stretch, enabling immediate relief in road accidents on ORR. These ambulances have facilities such as stretchers, monitor with defibrillator (for monitoring heart, blood pressure, and giving shock during cardiac arrest), a mobile suction machine, syringe pump, glucometer, fracture splints, bandages & cervical collar for neck injuries.