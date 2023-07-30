KTR, Kavitha out to curb group politics

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao and party senior leader and MLC K K Kavitha have taken up a special big task of wiping out the faction politics in BRS MLAs heading Assembly Constituencies. The BRS party leadership was already fearing group politics in the party in the assembly segments would play a spoilsport to the party’s winning prospects in the upcoming Telangana state Assembly elections.

While Kavitha was paying attention on the old Nizamabad district and some parts of old Karimnagar (mainly Jagtial district), the BRS working President was holding meetings with the MLAs to sort out the leadership crisis between Legislators and senior leaders which already hit the headlines and embarrassed the party high command recently.

Kavitha had recently held a meeting with the BRS Legislators from Karimnagar and Nizamabad and discussed the issues related to the strengthening of the BRS and put an end to the group politics in some assembly segments in the two districts.

Bodhan MLA Shakeel was facing heat from his own party leaders on various issues in the assembly segment. Bodhan Municipal Chairman Padma Sharat Reddy led group was opposing the sitting MLA’s unilateral decisions recently.

Sources said, “Kavitha is holding meetings with all senior leaders and MLAs of each assembly segment in old Nizamabad and Jagtial districts to address the political issues raised by a group of leaders against the sitting BRS MLAs first.

The issues raised by the faction groups on the development issues are also sorted out in the recently held meeting with MLAs at her residence in Hyderabad.

Kavitha is taking every step to ensure the BRS retain all the seats won by BRS in 2018 assembly elections. Under Kavitha’s leadership, BRS won all 8 assembly seats in the last elections and the Jagtial assembly seat also”. Leaders said that kavitha was closely monitoring the political developments and taking swift decisions to counter the faction politics.

KTR was already busy holding meetings with the party MLAs and senior leaders to find an amicable solution to end group politics in the identified assembly segments. Nearly 30 Assembly segments have been identified where group politics between MLAs and senior leaders intensified.

With the help of the district ministers, KTR was resolving the issues and assured the senior leaders their grievances will be addressed at the earliest. “Timely intervention of KTR prevented a major political fight between Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah

and BRS senior leader and MLC K Srihari.

KTR warned Rajaiah to stop fighting against senior leaders and asked the latter to fall in the party line to get the party ticket again,” said a source.

KTR also held a meeting with all MLAs of old Nalgonda district and reviewed the party’s winning prospects and ended the factions in the party in assembly segments before the elections.