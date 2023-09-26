KTR lays stone for five bridges across Musi

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao ON Monday laid the foundation for five bridges at various locations across the Musi. The bridges are unique in themselves and different from one another in design. They will be the next favourite option for film shootings after DurgamCheruvu in the city.

To ease traffic congestion and enhance road connectivity, the government has resolved to build a total of 15 bridges over the Musi at an estimated cost of Rs 545 crore. Work for five bridges has been taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Built at a cost of Rs 168 crore, bridges between Uppal Bhagayath and the south bank of the Musi, Manchirevula and Narsingi, Pratap Singaram and Gowrelli village, along with two others at Budvel IT Park will come up by the end of 2024.

The GHMC is constructing one bridge over the Musi between Moosarambagh and Amberpet at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL) is to build another bridge at Fathullaguda to Peerzadiguda at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore.

Rao said the previous governments had neglected Musi river; as a result, it was in unhygienic condition. “The State government was executing beautification and development works from Manchirevula to Ghatkesar all along the Musi,” he said. The minister stated the bridges will improve road connectivity and add beauty to the region. He highlighted the recent road infrastructure development in Nagole, LB Nagar and Bairamalguda areas. He added Metro connectivity service from Nagole to LB Nagar would be taken up, besides PeddaAmberpet near ORR.

Rao said “Hyderabad city generates nearly 45 percent of the State’s revenue. People would live happily if basic amenities like power, drinking water and law and order were maintained in the city.”

The minister stated that in the last nine years, the government had completed several projects. “People should support leaders and the government, which is working for the welfare and development of the State,” he said.