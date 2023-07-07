KTR nails Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao took strong objection to TDP's decision to attend NDA partners meeting organised by ruling BJP party soon.

KTR questioned TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu for attending NDa meet. The BRS leader demanded Naidu to come out with the details of development programmes taken up by BJP led Union Government in Andhra Pradesh.

KTR said the TDP chief madw wild allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and also fought against the centre on various issues. He suspected Naidu's sincerity on AP development after taking ' U turn' on his party stand against the centre.