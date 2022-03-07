KTR pitches in to fund edn of two bright students

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday come forward to provide financial support to Kaveri (21) and Shravani (18) from Jayashankar- Bhoopalpally district to complete their medicine and engineering courses, respectively. Both the girls, who are sisters, studied in TSWREIS and TS Model Schools. Learning about their situation through Twitter, the Minister offered help to them.

Both Kaveri and Shravani met Minister KTR in Hyderabad along with their father Kothula Raja Malu on Sunday. Raja Malu is a BA (Political Science) graduate. He previously worked as a teacher in a private School.

He lost his job during Covid and is presently working as a dailywager. Kaveri completed intermediate with 95 per cent and got admission for MBBS course in Surabhi Medical College, Siddipet. Shravani completed Intermediate with 97 per cent and got admission for B.Tech (ECE) in NIT, Tadepalligudem, Andhra Pradesh.

While both the students got free seats based on their merit, they were unable to pay other fee including hostel and mess fee. The Minister assured to provide financial assistance to both the students till they complete their courses. He interacted with the girls and enquired about their well-being and needs.

The Minister wished them the best for their future endeavors. Both the girls thanked the Minister for coming forward to support them and helping them complete their education.